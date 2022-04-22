Former Premier League full-back Stephen Warnock praised "an all-round brilliant display" as Burnley saw off Southampton at Turf Moor.

Caretaker manager Mike Jackson has overseen a win and a draw in the two games since Sean Dyche left the club to move within one point of safety with six to play.

Warnock believes Jackson's ideas are already making an impact.

"They had freedom, confidence, a new gameplan," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"With Maxwel Cornet, Jay Rodriguez and Wout Weghorst up front, they span into the channels and gave constant opportunities for their full-backs and midfielders to put the ball into the area.

"At the back, James Tarkowski and Nathan Collins won every header and were calm with their distribution.

"I couldn't see any Burnley player who was not at the races - that's what they will need.

"They will also need the fans and it was clever for Jackson to get the players walking round the stadium applauding them.

"They need another huge performance at Turf Moor against Wolves on Sunday."

