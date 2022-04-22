Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says Erling Braut Haaland will "fit like a glove" at Manchester City if, as expected, he moves to the Etihad in the summer.

Boss Pep Guardiola often plays without a traditional central striker, but Balague believes he has been searching for someone to finish the plethora of chances his side creates since his second season in the Premier League.

"He has been desperate for a striker," Balague told the Euro Leagues podcast. "They just don't score enough goals compared with the amount of times they shoot.

"For a time, they thought it could be Lionel Messi. Obviously they tried for Harry Kane. They also thought it could be Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It will be fascinating to see how Haaland will adapt to what Pep wants from him. He's very good on transition but when there's no space, he may initially struggle.

"I think, though, he will do work to open space for other players on the team. He is a perfect fit - like a glove to a hand."

Listen to the discussion on Haaland's future from 27'15 on BBC Sounds