Sutton's prediction: 1-5

If Manchester United win this game, they leapfrog Liverpool in the table - but that is not going to happen.

United aren't able to press teams with the players they have got, and I don't really know what Erik ten Hag can change with what he has got in his squad.

Liverpool have started slowly too, and Darwin Nunez's suspension won't help on top of their injuries. That leaves them a bit short up front, although Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz looked lively against Palace last week.

Whatever happens, you just know Jurgen Klopp's side will outwork United at the very least.

Maybe United's players will run around a little bit more this week than they did against Brentford, but they need to find some heart. Unless something happens this week that triggers a change in attitude in the squad, I don't see it happening.

The home crowd will be willing them to take the game to Liverpool, and if they do that then they are in big trouble because that's when Klopp's side are at their best.

They won 5-0 at Old Trafford last season and it is going to be a similar story this time, although I am going to give United a goal just to lift their spirits a little.

GK's prediction: 0-0

