It was incredible to see Brighton top the Premier League - even for four minutes - after Pascal Gross scored against Leeds.

Some 25 years and 12 days earlier, the Seagulls had scraped a draw with Macclesfield at the bottom of Division Three. It was Brighton’s first 'home' game at Priestfield, attended by 2,236 supporters willing to make the trip to Gillingham.

To suggest then Albion would one day lead the top-flight table – albeit for 240 seconds - would have been considered ridiculous. As one famous Brighton fan’s music says: "We've come a long, long way together."

Though brief, the Seagulls' time at the top indicated what might lie ahead. Could Brighton be – whisper it – top-four contenders?

Probably not. Injuries will bite, form will tail off and others have deeper squads and greater financial resources. And there may be late bids for the likes of Adam Webster and Moises Caicedo.

But something special is being built. Over £100m has been banked in player sales this summer, with just £15m spent - yet Albion still look impervious.

Manchester City were the last team to beat the Seagulls on 20 April. How high might they soar? Well, to the top again for a bit longer if they win at Fulham, courtesy of Arsenal and City not playing until Wednesday.

After that, who knows? But these are arguably the best times Brighton have ever had. Strap me in.

