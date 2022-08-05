Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves skipper Conor Coady looks increasingly likely to end his time at Molineux this summer amid interest from Everton.

Coady has been a central figure in Wolves’ rise from the Championship to record three top half top-flight finishes in four seasons for the first time in half a century.

However, the 29-year-old’s place is under threat following Bruno Lage’s decision to switch to a two-man central defence compared to the three-man formation Coady operated in with such success during Nuno Espirito Santo’s time at the club.

Max Kilman and £20m new-boy Nathan Collins are viewed as the most likely starters in Saturday’s Premier League opener at Leeds, with Coady set to start on the bench.

The former Liverpool academy player is acutely aware he needs to play regularly to stand any chance of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Coady has been selected for every England squad since September 2020, including last year’s European Championships.

Everton are understood to like the St Helens-born player, although manager Frank Lampard already has a number of experienced centre-backs in his squad, including James Tarkowski, who joined the club on a free transfer from Burnley in the summer.

