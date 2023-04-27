Tottenham have lost their past four Premier League games against Manchester United, last having a longer losing run against them between September 2001 and September 2004 (seven).

Manchester United have won 39 Premier League games against Tottenham – no side has beaten an opponent more often in the competition.

Having scored 10 goals in his first 10 Premier League appearances following the World Cup break, United's Marcus Rashford has now scored just once in his past five. Just three of his 15 league goals overall this term have come away from home.