Manchester United's Europa League exit showed Erik ten Hag's side are still capable of poor performances, despite all the progress made this season.

That's the view of United fan Scott Saunders from The Promised Land podcast, who spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily after Thursday's 3-0 defeat by Sevilla.

He said: "I'm quite shocked, to be honest. I've seen it happen a few times this season. They have this kind of performance in them and we’ve seen really poor defeats seven to 10 times this season.

"They just seem to come out of nowhere and, as good as United have been this season and as much progress as they have made, they are still very capable of dropping a performance like that.

"I’m not entirely surprised, but I am speechless, to be honest. Erik ten Hag has some big decisions to make. I think we’ve seen enough of these players, and in the summer they have to be ruthless if they want to turn the page.

"They don't need an overhaul, but they need an evolution. Some of these players just aren’t capable of playing the way Erik ten Hag wants."

Did you know?

Manchester United haven't won any of their five games against Sevilla in major European competition (drawn two, lost three), the most they’ve faced a side without beating them in their European history.

For a sixth successive season, United have been eliminated from a European knockout tie by Spanish opposition – three of those coming against Sevilla.

This is the first time United have been eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the Europa League.

