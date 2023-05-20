Kilmarnock 0-1 St Johnstone: What the manager said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "It was the start we were looking for but the goal changes things. It's such a poor goal to lose. We feel we've been far better at set plays but for the ball to go across the six-yard box as far as it did is extremely disappointing.

"At this stage of the season it's not just performance that's required it's responsibility and discipline. And in that moment we were short of responsibility, and then discipline for the sending off. That had a huge bearing on the game.

"I can't ask for more from the players and their effort. But we've missed an opportunity today and thankfully we've got another one on Wednesday."

On David Watson's red card, McInnes said: "My first thought was the referee could be more sympathetic. The angle I've seen I'm not convinced it's a straight red card. But if his foot's raised like I've been told about another angle then probably the referee has no alternative.

"But there's no blame attached to young David. He's gone in with an honest challenge and unfortunately he's just a bit late."