Do Celtic need reinforcements for Champions League?

Celtic's big summer business was done nice and early with permanent deals for Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers, but is there still time for a box office signing before the transfer window shuts on Thursday?

With Sead Haksabanovic's arrival surely there is no room for any more wingers, so what areas of the pitch do you think need to be addressed?

Champions League ties with Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk are a very handy carrot to dangle...

