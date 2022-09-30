Celtic's postponed home game with Livingston in the Scottish Premiership has been rearranged for Wednesday, 21 December.

T﻿he match was part of a full SPFL card called off on the weekend of 10-11 September as a mark of respect following the Queen's death.

K﻿ick-off on the new date is 19:45 GMT and it is both clubs' second game back after the shutdown for the World Cup. Celtic resume away to Aberdeen on 17 December, while Livingston host Dundee United.