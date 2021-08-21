Liverpool 2-0 Burnley: Dyche reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche told BBC Sport: “I think the way we affected the game was good, particularly in the first half. I was pleased with that. We should have had a penalty in my opinion.

“In the middle of the pitch it’s a foul but for some reason when it’s Burnley we don’t get them when they are in the box. We’ll see if that balances itself out – but it’s been six years and it hasn’t.

“Joking apart, we came here on a tough day and I thought our performance was at least decent. We still know we’ve got to add to it, we still know we are working with a very limited group at the moment but a group that is definitely ready to compete on a weekly basis in the Premier League.

“They turned into the Liverpool you know for 20 minutes in the second half and they scored the second goal – but we kept going and our mentality was firm today and at the end we had a couple of chances.

“I trust these players implicitly, what they give us, it wasn’t a lack of effort today or commitment. The organisation was good. We just got picked off a couple of times by a top side."