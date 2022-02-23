Watford v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news

Crystal Palace make four changes to the side beaten in the 89th minute by Chelsea last time out, with Jack Butland replacing Vicente Guaita in goal, Conor Gallagher and Will Hughes returning in midfield and Jean-Philippe Mateta coming in up top.

James McArthur, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew all drop to the bench for Patrick Vieira's side.

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Gallagher, Kouyate, Zaha, Olise, Mateta.