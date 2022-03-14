We've been asking you just how significant that first win is for new boss Jesse Marsch and can this be the springboard after United's six-game losing streak? Is he the man to correct some of the issues seen under Marcelo Bielsa?

Here are some of your replies:

Dave: We were a whisker away from dropping two points to the bottom club and still need another 10 to avoid the risk of dropping down. I have nothing against the new guy and was touched by Victor Orta's tears yesterday but still think Bielsa should have been given time to help with the transition.

Trevor: Damned if you do, damned if you don't for Marsch? The performance corrected many problems he inherited from Bielsa but failed to correct against Villa (why?). Players in their preferred positions, energy levels, passing, bravery and perhaps he might now give Joe Gelhardt the opportunities that Bielsa didn't as we surely need to convert more chances.

Steve: Personally, I would have liked David O'Leary to take over. He lives local, knows the club, is great blooding in youth into the first team and has unfinished business. I do not believe Jesse Marsch is the man to take Leeds United forward. He has no experience of English football. Hope I’m proved wrong though. Good result v Norwich, but weak opposition.

