Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Watching new Burnley striker Wout Weghorst go up against his Dutch team-mate Virgil van Dijk will be interesting. Weghorst has made a decent start to life at Turf Moor but he was signed to score goals and it is a big ask for him to get off the mark in this one.

This won't be easy for Liverpool. Burnley are still bottom of the table but they have shown recently that they are up for the fight. I still think Jurgen Klopp's side will come out on top though, because we know they will create a lot of chances.

Jeremy's prediction: 0-4

