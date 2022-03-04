Different paths but an unpredictable story

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Some 10 years ago, Sergio Aguero scored a goal to win Manchester City the Premier League title, snatching it from Manchester United on goal difference.

The Blues have gone on to win four more. The Reds just one. Both sides have changed managers, players and staff, so how did one make it work and the other not?

"I would need an hour to explain what we've done at City," said Pep Guardiola. "All the people before [I arrived] had the same idea. Step by step, we try to win our games."

A 'pattern' according to the Blues boss. "We want to play this way."

Even in the days before Guardiola - Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini - there was an air of wanting to play attractive, possession-based football.

Guardiola has always been very praising of his backroom team - from ground to boardroom level. This and money are the two things he relates to most when talking about City's success.

That said, the home side have won just three of the past 17 Manchester derbies. And that just goes to show that derbies are unpredictable.

