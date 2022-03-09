Neil Johnston, BBC Sport at Anfield

This defeat came almost a year to the day since Liverpool's last loss at Anfield, but there was a sense of relief around the ground at full-time after the hosts survived the scare to book their place in the last eight.

The Reds were far from their best, but looked in control of the tie until Lautaro Martinez's excellent strike, and Alexis Sanchez's dismissal then gave them fresh momentum.

A first defeat of 2022, after a terrific run in which they have delivered a trophy with the Carabao Cup, will serve as a reminder to Jurgen Klopp that there is still work to do if they are to end the season with more success.

Having scored 109 goals in their previous 43 games, this was a rare occasion they failed to find the net.

Liverpool did everything but score, though. They rattled the bar and the post, while substitute Luis Diaz was denied at point-blank range in the dying stages by Arturo Vidal's block.

The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on 18 March in Nyon, Switzerland.