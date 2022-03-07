Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves’ defeats against Arsenal and West Ham were deflating, but the loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday felt of a different order. While they may have caught Palace having a particularly good day – and for the second time this season they comfortably outplayed Wolves – there were several areas of concern.

Overall, this was a distracted performance. Throughout the season, even at times when they have not been especially fluent, Wolves have been reliably well-drilled, keeping errors to a minimum.

In this game, though, they were untidy from the very beginning, inviting Palace to build up pressure that harried Wolves into more mistakes, as in the build-up to the penalty that doubled the visitors’ lead. Collectively they appeared tense and distracted, their usual spell of concentration broken.

It is easy to pull apart team selections after a game is over, but there were puzzles in the line-up selected by Bruno Lage. Most surprising was the absence from the starting XI of Raul Jimenez, as it had generally been assumed he had been rested at West Ham. It is true that Jimenez has not rediscovered his best form this season, and Wolves had won three of the four previous games in which he has not started, but without him on Saturday they lacked an attacking focus.

Pedro Neto’s long-awaited return to the starting XI was a largely frustrating experience for him, and Wolves had nobody to challenge the physical command Palace exercised throughout.

Having defended his team strongly in public after their performance at West Ham, Lage took a very different tone this time. His comments were particularly pointed towards Ki-Jana Hoever, the young defender substituted in the first half after pulling up injured.

There was some surprise that Lage had praised his team previously when they had fallen short of expectations, and while his comments on the team’s display on Saturday will have been much closer to the views of the fans, their strength was startling. He will not have to wait long to discover if they have had an effect.