Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire

Nathan Tella was a revelation last season with 17 league goals and there isn’t much doubt that Burnley would welcome him back.

The ball is firmly in Southampton’s court really.

They have sold off some of their talent, but are fending off Premier League interest in others following relegation. You’d like to think that an agreement can be reached between the clubs.

It would be fascinating to see how Tella would get on against some of the worlds best defenders.

