Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

Enzo Maresca has his sixth summer signing, following the arrival of Cesare Casadei from Chelsea on-loan until the end of the season.

It's the next piece of the jigsaw of a complicated masterplan to get Leicester City back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

Before Casadei completed his move, Enzo Maresca told BBC Sport Leicester that he wanted at least four more players, but now the recruitment strategy has to change.

The Foxes' squad is too big, and Maresca has admitted himself that players will now have to leave the club before any more can be brought in.

Players like Bouba Soumare, Timothy Castagne and Patson Daka are all edging closer to moves away, but it is our understanding that the football club are not lowering their valuations of the players despite being relegated to the Championship.