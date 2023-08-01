We asked if the rumoured £50m price tag for Romeo Lavia is too expensive to bring the 19-year-old Southampton midfielder to Anfield.

Here are some of your replies:

Freddie: I think he’s a very talented player, but we should be getting him for £25m-£35m, not £50m.

Gary: Lavia will be worth more than Rice in two years' time - £50m is a real bargain. Southampton are stupid to let him go so cheaply.

Alan: £50m does seem high for a 19-year-old who played for a team that dropped down a league...but there doesn't seem to be other (better) options. At least he has Premier League experience.

Louie: £50m for Lavia is expensive, but you're also guaranteed quality with him. At just 19, he has already showcased his confidence and composure under pressure, which is very important when you're replacing a hot-headed Fabinho.

Josh: £50m for Lavia is ridiculous money. A fee which includes add-ons so the total transfer value reaches £50m would be reasonable - maybe £35m-£37m rising to £50m. Otherwise I would rather hold out and make do with what we have.