Luton Town have signed midfielder Taith Chong from Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old Dutchman spent two seasons at St Andrew's where he made 61 appearances, scoring five goals.

He began his career in the youth academy at Feyenoord, before joining Manchester United in 2016. After rising through their youth ranks, he broke into the senior team and made 16 appearances.

Chong said: "In the few hours that I’ve been here I already get the feeling that it really is a family club. I’m a football fan and I’ve watched some games, so I’ve seen how they’ve played and it shows togetherness and unity – and you can only have that if you’re a family club.

"I think that’s important because every club faces adversity – it’s not always going to be good – but if you’re a family club you stick through it together and it’s easier as a family."