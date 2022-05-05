Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio discussed Ivan Toney on the Footballer's Football Podcast and disagreed on what the Bees' top scorer should do next.

Newcastle forward Wilson said: "I think he’s been given the platform to play, he’s shown he can play in the Premier League and albeit you might want to go where the grass is greener, sometimes it’s just about plying your trade.

"A lot of people will say 'it’s his first season in the Premier League but can he do it again?' Obviously he’s a great striker and as long as he keeps proving people wrong, if he stays another season and does exactly the same, his move might be bigger than what it would be now.

"Your stock just goes higher the more you play and the more goals you score and I think Brentford need to try hard and keep him. It’s a priority for Brentford."

West Ham's Antonio disagrees and thinks Toney should move if he wants to achieve all his ambitions.

He said: "I honestly think everything he has done so far, he has proved people wrong.

"In League One when he was leaving Peterborough he didn’t want to go to the Championship because he thought he was good enough to be in the Premier League. That move didn’t happen so he ended up going to Brentford and they got promoted.

"Why people didn’t sign him at the time was because he wasn’t ready. Now he’s come to the Premier League and he’s done it at a club where people would think they’d get relegated straight away.

"We’ve started to realise the big boys are starting to take punts on these type of players. I feel if an opportunity arises for him then it might be the right thing for him to make the move.

"He wants to play for England, he wants to have all these accolades - these are the things he is going to need to focus on. He’s 26 now, he needs to achieve these things sooner rather than later."

