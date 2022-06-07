Son's 100th cap screamer as Hwang also nets stunner

Son Heung-min crowned his Premier League Golden Boot-winning season with a breathtaking free-kick to mark his 100th cap for South Korea.

The Spurs hitman first appeared for his country in 2010, and a century of games later, he whipped a 20-yard strike into the top corner to seal a comfortable friendly win over Chile.

Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan had earlier opened the scoring with a goal of equal quality, as he cut inside and fired past Fernando de Paul.

South Korea play Paraguay on Friday before rounding off this international window with a fixture against Egypt next Tuesday.