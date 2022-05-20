Man City v Aston Villa: Team news

Manchester City defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker have both returned to training although it is not yet clear if either will be involved on Sunday.

City have an otherwise unchanged squad from the draw at West Ham United.

Aston Villa have no new injury concerns after being held by Burnley, with Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho in contention to start after coming off the bench on Thursday.

Leon Bailey could feature after four games out with an ankle injury.

Choose your City XI

Who makes your Villa line-up?