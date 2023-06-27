Tottenham have announced new manager Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff, with Ryan Mason staying on as assistant coach next season.

Ex-Spurs midfielder Mason took charge of the final six matches of the 2022-23 campaign after the sacking of Cristian Stellini, who had been Antonio Conte's assistant, as interim boss.

Matt Wells, who returned to the club to help Mason during his temporary spell, will remain involved in the first-team set-up.

Spurs' new recruits include Chris Davies, who has previously been on the coaching staff at Swansea City, Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester City. Davies takes up the role of senior assistant coach.

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Mile Jedinak will also begin work as an assistant coach.

Rob Burch, who came through Tottenham's academy as a player, makes a return to the club as goalkeeper coach, following spells with Fulham and Bournemouth.