Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin on Match of the Day: "Men against boys unfortunately. I thought City were outstanding with the ball, without the ball. Manchester United had their moments. It's just hard to watch as an ex-Man Utd player, I want to see more. But when anybody plays City, they just seem to come off second best all the time.

"I think the gap is closing don't get me wrong. I like Erik ten Hag and Man Utd, the way they are trying to play. City have got to a level and everyone is trying to catch up. City just go on, go through the gears, and I think everyone is chasing them and it's going to take a long time to get to that level."

