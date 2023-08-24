Hearts v PAOK: Team news

Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett remain out for Hearts with long-term injuries, while Peter Haring misses out with an ankle issue.

Jorge Grant will also miss the game, having not been registered in Hearts' squad for the double-header against the Greeks.

For PAOK, former Aston Villa left back Ally Samatta went off injured on Sunday against Asteras Tripolis in the 3-0 opening league win and may not feature on Thursday night.

Russian midfielder Magomed Ozdoyev has not travelled with the squad after being refused a visa by the UK government.