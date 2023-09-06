Former Charlton Athletic defender Steve Brown says there's no need for Chelsea fans to panic, despite another loss on Saturday against Nottingham Forest.

"I’m not panicking if I'm a Chelsea fan," Brown told the Far Post podcast. "I’m frustrated and disappointed, but I think there’s better to come and it will get better.

"We did predict a few weeks ago that Chelsea getting top four would be a massive ask, and now we’re seeing why it’s a massive ask because they’re not quite together.

"They are making little mistakes across the games and that will affect their confidence and garner pressure. You’ve got to show a bit of character and bounce back.

“I think there’s much better to come, and a run of consistency will come when Pochettino finds his right team.

"They will comfortably get top half, it’s whether they can break into that top six or seven which is a tough ask when you’ve made the amount of changes they’ve made.

“You've got to stick with the manager, I think he’s a brilliant manager so give this guy time. You’ve got a club that’s had a terrible season, it’s going to take time."

