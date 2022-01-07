West Ham have 'extended one or two contracts behind the scenes'

West Ham boss David Moyes has insisted that the club are "trying to do business in the correct way" after confirming that Michail Antonio has signed a contract extension.

While the West Ham forward was the focus, Moyes went on to reveal that other players have extended their deals.

"We've actually extended one or two contracts behind the scenes. We did Michail's contract about two months ago" he said. "But we've also done another couple of players.

"We've gone about our business quietly, doing some things behind the scenes and trying to do things correctly.

"We've got a few more players who have signed contracts as well. I'm sure the club will announce it at the right time.

"We're changing. We're trying not to do our business in public. We're trying to do our business in the correct fashion if we can and we're getting round one or two players at different times and renewing their contracts."