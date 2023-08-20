Zivkovic inspires PAOK with second double in two games

PAOK warmed up for Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off trip to face Heart of Midlothian with a convincing 3-0 win over Asteras Tripolis in their Greek Super League opener.

It stretches the Thessaloniki side's unbeaten run this season to five games, having already come through two rounds of Conference League qualifying.

Austrian midfielder Thomas Murg opened the scoring after 22 minutes, while Serbia winger Andrija Zivkovic struck twice for the hosts within five minutes shortly after half time.

It was the second game in a row in which Zivkovic had scored a double, having helped secure his side a 3-0 second-leg win over Croat visitors Hajduk Split last midweek.

The 27-year-old had been one of only four players to retain their starting places as head coach Razvan Lucescu rested several players against visitors who finished six places below them in 10th last season.