Manchester United face "a big task" to take anything away from their Champions League opener at Bayern Munich but "could easily win the group", believes former Liverpool full-back Stephen Warnock.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Erik ten Hag's side in the Premier League and a trip to the Allianz Arena with a depleted squad is a daunting task.

However, Warnock believes Bayern are far from invincible - and a positive result would set United up for the rest of the group stage.

"It's always a difficult place to come and it will be very difficult tomorrow night with confidence low," Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"However, Bayern have not quite clicked yet, they have also suffered from injuries and their manager Thomas Tuchel is suspended so will not be on the sidelines.

"Ten Hag will know that if they can get at least a draw that will set them up to do well."

Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen complete the rest of Group A and Warnock is confident United can beat off their challenge.

"They should have enough against the other teams and try to win their home games," he said. "It is going to be tough but we know how quickly form can change.

"They can easily win this group. It's a big ask - but it can happen."

