Rangers manager Michael Beale says it's a case of "when not if" the club's young players will have to make a first-team impact.

Beale hinted midfielder Bailey Rice, 16, could feature against Motherwell in Saturday's Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox.

Todd Cantwell, Danilo, Kieran Dowell and Nico Raskin will miss out for Rangers this weekend, having also been absent for the midweek Europa League win over Real Betis.

"We still had 20 outfield players available in training for the Betis game," said Beale.

“And I trust a couple of the young ones to make a step up this season. It’s just about when – not if – they make that step up. If you play for this club you want to be playing 60 games a season because that means you’re doing well.

“We have a heck of a player with Bailey Rice. He’s 16, not 17 until next month, so when I introduce him to this mad house will be important – and we’ll have to protect him – but I’m telling you he’s ready.

“He’s a player with a lot of potential. He’s trained with us now for a long, long time and through pre-season. I think he’s been ready for a while to be in and around the squad but it’s another step to go on and play in front of 50,000 with the physicality of playing with men."

Rangers are a point behind Motherwell after five games.

“Motherwell have got a fantastic away record," said Beale. "I’m told they haven’t lost in a long, long time. They’ve had a week to prepare and a chance to have a look at us.

“We’re right in the thick of the action now. We’ve got six games in around 20 or 21 days. When you win, you want the next game to come around quickly. Luckily for us they do this week.”