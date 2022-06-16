Picking out Brentford's key dates

After starting their season with a trip to King Power Stadium to face Leicester City, Brentford host Manchester United in their first home game of 2022-23.

The following game sees the first west London derby of the season, as Thomas Frank's side face Fulham at Craven Cottage. The reverse fixture against the Cottagers is on 4 March.

Tottenham visit Brentford Community Stadium on Boxing Day, while the Bees see out their season with a trip to Manchester City on the final day.