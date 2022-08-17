Newcastle v Manchester City: Head-to-head record

Newcastle v Manchester City: 44 Premier League games. Wins: Newcastle 8, Man City 28. Goals: Newcastle 40, Man City 92. Clean sheets: Newcastle 8, Man City 20

  • Newcastle have won just one of their past 29 Premier League games against Manchester City (D4 L24), winning 2-1 at home in January 2019.

  • City have won their previous five league games against Newcastle, netting at least four goals in each of the past three.

  • The Magpies and City are the only sides yet to concede a goal in the Premier League this season. The last time the Magpies kept a clean sheet in each of their first three league games was in 1961-62 (second tier), while they last did so in the top-flight in 1902-03.

  • Pep Guardiola has won all 10 of his meetings with Eddie Howe – it’s the best 100% win record one manager has against another in the competition’s history.