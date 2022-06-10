Gareth Southgate says Jack Grealish is "a player we all love working with" before England's Nations League game with Italy on Saturday.

The Manchester City forward was instrumental in a cameo role as England drew in Germany and Southgate insisted he wants the individuality of his players to flourish.

"We give them a structure and prepare them but within that we want their own talents and strengths to come out," he said. "That's what makes the difference.

"Jack had a fabulous impact when he came on. I know he enjoys his football with us - but he also enjoys it with his club and he has learned a huge amount this year.

"He's a player we love working with. He has a great mentality and great character and is a really good guy to have around the group."

Grealish has won 20 caps for England, scoring one goal and could be in line to start against the European champions at Molineux.