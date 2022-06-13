'Declan Rice would be ideal' - your hopes for Chelsea's transfer window

Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Chelsea this summer and where Thomas Tuchel needs to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Johnny: Chelsea need to sign a new striker. Lukaku just wasn’t good enough for the amount of money spent on him.

Oli: After the big loss of Rudiger, we now lack an aggressive centre-back and I feel Jules Kounde of Sevilla or Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig fit that bill. Both fast and aggressive and I feel either or both would be suitable signings.

James: The best bet for Chelsea’s ambitions to obtain a new central striker is to re-sign Tammy Abraham from Roma. Chelsea is where his heart lies, and his current scoring record is proof of his ability!

Graham: Wishing we hadn’t sold Tomori and Geuhi last year. Both ready made centre-back replacements for the long term. Declan Rice would be an ideal addition to strengthen midfield.

You can have your say here