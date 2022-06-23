Nottingham Forest's Steve Cook wants to "give something back to grassroots football" following his purchase of Westfield FC, according to the step-seven club's chairman Jack Stapley.

Stapley grew up as a close friend to Cook and was delighted when the deal went through.

"It has just been massive for the club - my wife is bored of my phone as it keeps buzzing. It has just been mental, really," Stapley told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"The benefits it could have for the club are absolutely humongous for a club of our size, who play at step seven.

He added: "He has got that experience of being around Premier League clubs and understanding how clubs are run with managers and owners. He is also doing his pro licence at the moment so our coaches can bounce stuff off him.

"He wants to give back to grassroots football in the local area so if one of our coaches can learn even 10% off of him then it is a benefit to us.

"We have had 3,000 new followers in the past 12 hours and most of them have been Forest fans."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds