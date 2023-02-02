Aberdeen make McCrorie red card appeal

Aberdeen have lodged an appeal against the red card shown by referee Grant Irvine to Ross McCrorie in the 3-1 defeat by St Mirren on Wednesday evening.

The midfielder struck St Mirren defender Charles Dunne with his arm as he raced past his static opponent in the seventh minute of the Scottish Premiership match at Pittodrie.

It appeared that a foul might go Aberdeen's way for Dunne impeding McCrorie, but after a VAR check Irvine decided McCrorie's arm striking Dunne's face was no accident and sent the Aberdeen player off.

A short statement on the Aberdeen website said: "A further update will be provided once we have been notified of the outcome of the appeal."

The appeal is set to free McCrorie to face Motherwell in Saturday's Premiership game at Pittodrie. The former Rangers player will serve a two-match ban if the appeal fails.