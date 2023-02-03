Sutton's predictions: Brighton v Bournemouth
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against DJ and Newcastle fan Schak.
Sutton's prediction: 3-0
Bournemouth signed a few players in January and I already like the look of Dango Ouattara, who set up a goal in his debut for the Cherries when they drew with Nottingham Forest last time out.
It looks like they are going to have a go at staying up but whether that works out or not will depend on how quickly those new faces gel.
I don't see them getting anything here, for starters, because of how good we know Brighton are. I love watching them under Roberto de Zerbi and I can only see a Seagulls victory here.
Schak's prediction: 3-1
Brighton are on a great run at the moment.
