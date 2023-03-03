Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Gary O'Neil before Bournemouth meet the Premier League leaders.

After coming up against the Cherries boss as a player, Arteta said he has been equally impressed by his move into management.

Speaking before Saturday's game at Emirates Stadium, Arteta said: "I've known him for many years because we've been in the league together.

"I've been really impressed with what he's done throughout his career and the way he approaches every game, the way he sets the team and what the team is doing right now.

"I know him personally and think he is doing a great job. It's great to see managers at that age occupying those roles and doing well.

"I watched the games against Brighton, Wolves, Newcastle and Manchester City, and I am really impressed by what they are doing.

"They are really aggressive. They haven't conceded much and could have had different results in two of those four games."