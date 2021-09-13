BBC Sport

Leicester v Man City: The pick of the stats

  • Since losing their first Premier League game of the season against Spurs, Manchester City have won all three games in the competition, scoring 11 goals and conceding none.

  • Leicester City have lost five of their last eight Premier League games (three wins), as many as they lost in their previous 24 in the top-flight (13 wins, six draws, five defeats).

  • The away team has won 12 of the 21 Premier League meetings between Leicester and Man City (57%), including each of the last four in a row.