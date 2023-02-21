Make every game the best of your career - Postecoglou's rallying cry

Ange Postecoglou has urged his Celtic players to cherish Sunday's Viaplay Cup final against Rangers because they'll miss every aspect of playing once they've hung up their boots.

"Age and experience sometimes, not always, gives you wisdom," said the Celtic boss.

"I know what it’s like when your playing career ends. You’ve seen stories recently of players who have really struggled at the end of their careers.

"You miss it all. You miss the training, you miss the bad days, you miss the bad coaches. You’d have it all back.

"It’s not just the big games you miss. That’s why I try and tell the players every day, ‘don’t waste a day’.

"When I talk to them about trying to make every game the best of their career, there’s nothing that says that can’t happen, whether that’s this Sunday or the next.

"You could miss an opportunity for a nugget of gold that will give you comfort in the days when it’s all gone."