Ben Dore, Dore on Tour, external

The last game of the 2016-17 season, Forest had to win to stay in the Championship against Ipswich. We were 1-0 up with Ipswich attacking the Trent End, when Jordan Smith made the save of the season and his career.

Smith pushed it onto the bar and basically saved the club from relegation to League One. All Forest fans will remember that save for years, we should have gone down but if it wasn’t for that save, we could be still in League One and wouldn't be talking about Premier League football.

