Fox on frustration, pressure, and injuries
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Dundee United head coach Liam Fox has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's Scottish Premiership game against St Johnstone on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
On his post match comments last week, Fox said he is always very honest with his players, and that his frustration was borne out of the fact he knows what his players are capable of.
Motherwell's result last night hasn't put his team under any added pressure going into Saturday's game, saying every game between now and the end of the season is important.
He has firm belief in the group of players, adding that he believes they can still get the team up the table and where they need to be.
Team News: "We have a few injuries" - Jamie McGrath returns from injury, Ryan Edwards is suspended.
Fox added they are reviewing things across the board in light of the number of non-impact injuries they have.