'There's more room for positivity on social media'
- Published
Skip twitter post
🎥 "Before the pandemic, local shops & businesses needed your support, so you can imagine how much they need it now"@BurnleyOfficial's Josh @Brownhill10 launched a video series to encourage support from his followers on social media.— BBC Sport Lancashire (@BBCLancsSport) October 13, 2021
📱 Full video ➡️ https://t.co/dCqRMJZoLT pic.twitter.com/C97oytZAMf
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post