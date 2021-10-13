Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente believes he is ready for an extended run in the side after injury interrupted his first campaign in the Premier League.

"From a physical point of view, I'm better than last season because I know my body better," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I learned a lot from the injuries. I know when I can push a little bit and when to rest. My principal goal is to stay fit and help the team in more games."

Llorente has impressed at the heart of the defence in the four appearances he has made this season, and particularly with his disguised pass that he picked up during his formative years at Real Madrid's La Fabrica.

"This type of pass I learned as a child when I was in the Real Madrid academy, he said.

"I saw one player do this, so I tried to learn it. You have your own characteristics, but it was important for me to learn this skill."

The 28-year-old feels he was influenced by some of the best before leaving the Bernabeu for Real Sociedad in 2017.

"I looked up to Michel Salgado, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane," he said.

"They were players with good skills - defensively so strong and so smart. I've always tried to learn from them."

