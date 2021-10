Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Norway and Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland, who will demand more than £30m a year in wages. (ESPN), external

Dortmund are angry that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has openly talked about his club's interest in signing Haaland. (Bild, via Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Belgium winger Eden Hazard, 30, could leave Real Madrid next summer and move back to Chelsea. (El Nacional), external

