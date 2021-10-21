Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted he under-estimated Burnley when he first arrived in the Premier League, saying they are much more than just a "team that kicked long".

Hasenhuttl’s side, who beat Burnley home and away last season, take on the Clarets at St Mary's on Saturday looking to build on their first Premier League win of the season against Leeds last weekend.

"I must say I have changed my opinion about Burnley in the last two or three years," said the Austrian.

"In the beginning I thought they were only a team that kicked long, but if you let them play they can definitely do that. They can press high, they are very brave with their pressing this year and I think they have developed their game.

"You can see they play a bit more football. They play in a very direct and forward-orientated way, and the goals they score are typical for them. It's always good if you can do what you can do in a perfect way and this can be successful."