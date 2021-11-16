'United need to help stars shine'

Manchester United must make more of star figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba if they are to improve their chances of success, says the club’s former midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The Red Devils entered the international break off a run of one win in six league games.

Some pundits have questioned if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have struggled to adapt to the summer signing of Ronaldo, while Pogba’s contribution and best position in the side are frequent points of debate.

"Wherever Ronaldo goes he is the main focus," Schweinsteiger told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"If you watch Juventus before Ronaldo went there, it was different. It was a team who defended with 11 players.

"The question is always how do you manage those kind of players into your team?

"Pogba - the same. In the France national team he is always playing at the highest level. For United, I don’t think so. In my eyes it has to do with the right teammates. If you have the right teammates, those players are the stars.

"Pogba has this craziness, changing his hair every day. I don’t care. If I have a player who can bring me the biggest success, I need to make him important.

"I said to my friends when I trained and played with Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic that those are the players I want to play with."

Asked if Solskjaer can find the solution, Schweinsteiger replied: "I don’t know if he has the answer. Personally, I don’t see this chemistry on the field which you need to be successful in the long term. The consistency is lacking."

