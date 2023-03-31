'Zambia fans a tough crowd - like Ibrox', says Beale

Michael Beale quipped that Zambia fans “must be a tough crowd – like Ibrox” after Fashion Sakala was booed by his own support on international duty.

Sakala, who scored in the first of two wins over Lesotho, described his treatment by the Zambia support as “the worst experience of my career” in a social media post.

But Beale says it won’t affect the forward now he’s back at Ibrox and looking to continue his excellent form.

“Yeah, strange isn’t it because he scored and got two assists,” said the Rangers manager. “They must be a tough crowd – like Ibrox!

“He’s his same smiley, happy self. He has played in Europe for seven years now but when he goes back to Zambia the eyes are on him.

“He’ll be okay. He’s in fine form for us, he’s with a coach who really likes him, he’s played regularly since I came back to the club and he’s rewarded the team and himself with some really big performances, especially away from Ibrox in some important games.”

Beale is looking for Rangers to deliver a marquee performance at home to bottom club Dundee United on Saturday after noting the best displays of his tenure have come on the road.

“I would like to see us play better at Ibrox,” he added. “I do feel our strongest performances have been away from home, that’s maybe because of the style of game and spaces.

“We’re constantly working on the problems that different teams will challenge us. But I am looking for a performance at home and tomorrow gives us the opportunity to do that.”